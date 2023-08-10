AD
Royal Mint commemorating 40th anniversary of The Police’s ‘Synchronicity’

August 10, 2023

A&M Records

The Police’s classic album Synchronicity celebrated its 40th anniversary back in June and now the occasion is being celebrated by the Royal Mint.

The Mint is marking the milestone with new limited-edition coins. They come in both gold and silver in a variety of sizes, each featuring silhouette etchings of StingAndy Summers and Stewart Copeland. Depending on their size, they range in price from $245 to over $6,700 for a 2-ounce gold proof coin, which is limited to only 150 copies.

There are also uncirculated silver coins and colored coins featuring the album’s iconic red, blue and yellow stripes. They both come in “bespoke packaging,” featuring images from the band’s career. They range in price from about $18 to $137. 

All these coins are part of the Royal Mint’s Music Legends series. Other rock stars who’ve been commemorated with coins include QueenThe WhoDavid BowieElton John and The Rolling Stones.

The Police Synchronicity coins are available to order now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Former NFL player Henry Ruggs sentenced to at least 3 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

(LAS VEGAS) -- Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for a deadly crash in Las Vegas. Ruggs, 24, pleaded guilty in May to one count of driving under the influence resulting in death, a felony, and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in the 2021 crash, which killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog. Judge Jennifer Schwartz said this […]

todayAugust 9, 2023

