Entertainment News

SAG-AFTRA says Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and ‘Ferrari’ cast can attend Venice Film Festival — but will they?

todayAugust 10, 2023

ABC News

SAG-AFTRA has reportedly cleared Penelope Cruz, Adam Driver, Patrick Dempsey and the rest of the cast to promote their upcoming Michael Mann biopic Ferrari when it premieres at the Venice Film Festival, according to The Wrap.

But will they show up?

The trade reports the filmmakers have been given a waiver from the union to promote the movie at the event later in August, as Ferrari was produced independently of the Hollywood studio system. However, it remains to be seen if the stars will actually show up on the red carpet, or stay home in solidarity with their striking colleagues.

Incidentally, the film that has Driver playing visionary automotive icon Enzo Ferrari will have its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 13, but again, there’s a chance its stars will steer clear.

Such was the case recently with Viola Davis: Even though the Oscar winner’s independently produced upcoming thriller G20 had a waiver from SAG-AFTRA to commence filming, Davis chose to put off working on it until the strike is resolved.

Ferrari, which also stars Shailene Woodley and Noomi Rapace, debuts in theaters December 25.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

