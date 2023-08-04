AD
Buck Country Music News

Sam Hunt’s “Outskirts” is about navigating “crossroads in life”

todayAugust 4, 2023

Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Sam Hunt is introducing fans to the protagonist in his latest single, “Outskirts.”

“This character has come to a crossroads in his life between sort of choosing the world and his dreams and maybe a family and future kids and his roots. And as he gets off down the road, out into the world, he’s kind of looking back like, ‘Did I do the right thing here?'” shares Sam, who wrote the song with Jerry FlowersJosh Osborne and Zach Crowell.

“The idea is that, you know, he’s living in town and fills his schedule and [is] always busy just trying to find his way in the world. And it’s easier to do in town,” he explains. “But as soon as he gets out on the outskirts of town, he’s reminded of the choice, the road he didn’t take. And he’s second-guessing whether or not he’s on the right path or not. So that’s essentially the gist of it.”

Sam’s currently out on his Summer On The Outskirts Tour with Brett Young and Lily Rose. For a full list of dates, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

