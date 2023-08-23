AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Sam Richardson, Method Man, and more star in new scripted audio comedy ‘Yes We Cannabis’

todayAugust 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Yes We Cannabis, a new scripted audio comedy, is set to debut this Thursday, August 24 and it’s a story about, well, cannabis. 

“It’s a ten episode, half hour comedy narrative series on Audible that follows three Black friends as they try to create a cannabis business in Los Angeles,” director Rochée Jeffrey tells ABC Audio, noting that the trio are trying to break into a “really competitive business” that “has a lack of Black owners in the space.”

The comedy project from Audible and Broadway Video, features voices from an all-star comedy cast including Sam RichardsonLangston KermanPunkie Johnson, and Method Man with guest voices Rachel DratchTim MeadowsHeidi Gardner and more. So how did such a notable cast come together?

“We made a list and we reached out to folks,” she said, noting that it came together over some time. “And these are the folks who responded and they were perfect for the roles.”

Jeffrey created and wrote Yes We Cannabis alongside George K. Burns, who she says is where a lot of the inspiration for the show came from. 

“George was a pharmacist and he was working a 9 to 5. And then he decided to pursue stand up comedy. And in order to sustain himself, he started working in the cannabis industry,” she explains, adding, “There was some humor in that.”

While the series is a comedy, Jeffrey wants listeners to know that “it’s a story that both, of course it’s silly, it is funny, but it has real heart.”

“So I hope that they see a story that reflects kind of the modern Black experience that’s funny and silly, but also very serious in some in some respects.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

four-years-ago,-taylor-swift-gave-us-a-new-‘lover’-—-and-an-important-new-era
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Four years ago, Taylor Swift gave us a new ‘Lover’ — and an important new era

Valheria Rocha/TAS Rights Management/Republic Thanks to her non-stop album release schedule, Taylor Swift has been through many "eras" over the past few years, from folklore to Midnights. But she truly marked a new era four years ago today -- August 23, 2019 -- with the release of Lover. Lover was Taylor's first album as part of her new record deal with Republic, and her first since 2017's Reputation, which documented […]

todayAugust 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%