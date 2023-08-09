AD
Mike FM Music News

Sam Smith is “shooketh to the core” by fans’ post-concert activities

todayAugust 9, 2023

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Sam Smith has been taking over U.S. arenas on their Gloria Tour. While they’ve been having a great time onstage, they took to Instagram to express how moved they were by something that happened offstage — and outside the venue — after a recent show.

Sam posted footage of fans having a great time slow dancing together outside Boston’s TD Garden as a saxophonist — wearing a pair of “Unholy” devil horns — played Sam’s hit “Stay With Me.”

“My gosh. This is so beautiful. This is the reason why I decided to write music and dedicate my life to music,” they wrote in the caption. “Music heals and brings us together. Through the toughest times of my life music has been there. Through the most joyful moments of my life music has been by my side.”

They added, “To think that my music can be a sound track to the smallest or biggest moments of your life has me shooketh to the core. Thank you to this wonderful saxophone player for playing last night after the show. Boston…that show…blew my mind. Best yet. And that’s saying something coz all these shows have been a dream.”

The Gloria Tour rolled into New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 8 and will return there on Wednesday, August 9, for another show. Sam’s latest release is “Desire,” a collaboration with Calvin Harris.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

