AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Sammy Hagar dreams of having his own resort

todayAugust 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Sammy Hagar has a lot of business ventures outside of music, and he’s setting his sights on one more.

The former Van Halen frontman owns several restaurants and nightclubs, including his Cabo Wabo Cantina, and now he says he wants to go even bigger, with his very own resort. 

“I want a resort: Sammy’s Resort World,” he shared during an appearance on The Kenny Aronoff Sessions podcast. “Everything Sammy. Basically, Sammy’s Island.” 

He adds, “Like, if you went to my island, I’d have everything there for you. The food I like to eat, the drink I like to drink. You’ll be listening to my music and other people’s music that I like.” 

Hagar hints that the resort will need to be by a beach, noting, “I have to have a coast.” And like his Cabo Wabo chain, it would include a place for him to get up onstage and play. 

He says, “Now, this is my dream, OK? It’s going to happen. I’m telling you it’s going to happen.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

2-suspects-accused-of-running-illegal-‘sextortion’-ring-extradited-to-the-us
insert_link

National News

2 suspects accused of running illegal ‘sextortion’ ring extradited to the US

(MARQUETTE, Mich.) -- Two men accused of running an illegal sextortion ring have been extradited to the United States, authorities in Michigan announced on Sunday. Samuel and Samson Ogoshi of Lagos, Nigeria arrived in the U.S. on Sunday and will appear Monday in federal court. Sexual extortion or "sextortion," is a form of blackmail in which scammers pretend to be someone online, coerce a victim to send nude or explicit photos […]

todayAugust 13, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Maui fire deadliest natural disaster in state’s history

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (MAUI, Hawaii) -- Maui county officials reported 12 additional deaths on Friday bringing the count to 67. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) stated in its press release that 85% of the Lahaina fire was contained, the Pulehu/Kihei fire is 80% contained and the Upcountry Maui fire is […]

todayAugust 12, 2023

Uncategorized

Scotty McCreery announces new song, “Cab In A Solo”

Scotty McCreery has unveiled the name and release date of his upcoming song. The track is titled "Cab In A Solo" and will arrive on August 18. "Took some buddies up to the mountains of North Carolina to do nothing but write some country music. I’m proud to say one of those […]

todayAugust 12, 2023

AD
0%