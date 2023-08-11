AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Sammy Hagar shares “heartbreak” over Maui devastation; Michael Anthony evacuates island

todayAugust 11, 2023

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort

Sammy Hagar is among the many stars expressing their grief over the devastation caused by wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak that my family and I are feeling for the people of Maui,” he writes on Instagram. “We called the island our home for over 20 years and remain forever attached to the community.”

He shared his “deepest gratitude” to the employees of his restaurant, Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill, who helped folks who were stranded at the Kahului Airport. 

“Since day one, our Beach Bar & Grill has given back to the island that has graciously made us part of their community,” he writes. “We will continue to show our love and support for our island family and we are actively working to be a part of the island’s relief efforts.” 

Van Halen’s Michael Anthony commented on the post, revealing that he and his wife, Sue, were in Maui during the wildfires, but were able to get out safely before the airports closed.

“It was heartbreaking to see the fires from our hotel as we were just at Mick Fleetwoods restaurant on front St. having a relaxing dinner on Sat!!” he writes, referring to the Fleetwood Mac founder’s restaurant, which has been destroyed by the fires. “Our hearts go out all our Ohana on the island.” 

Fans did ask Sammy what they could do to help; he urged them to make sure they do their research before donating any money, but he offered up some suggestions. He shares, “I like Maui food bank, and some local church shelters i feel are a safe bet and are much needed for the local people on Maui.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

