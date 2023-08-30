SCAC Announces Spring Academic Honor Roll

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) announced its Student-Athlete Academic Honor Roll today for the 2023 spring term with 657 student-athletes making the list.

From SCAC Release

“Since its inception in the fall of 1997, almost 34,000 male and female student-athletes have been recognized for their contributions in the classroom. Among institutions with spring sports student-athletes receiving recognition, Trinity University led the way with 140 honorees, followed by Southwestern University with 114, Colorado College with 89 and Texas Lutheran University with 83. The 657 spring honorees are the third-most for the conference since the league started listing a separate winter and spring honor roll prior to the 2015-16 academic year. To qualify, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 for the term and be a regular member of a varsity athletic team in a sport sponsored by the conference.”

