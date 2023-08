National News

(MOSCOW, Idaho) -- Bryan Kohberger, the doctoral candidate accused of killing four Idaho college students last year, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. The hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT in Latah County before Judge John Judge. Kohberger is expected to attend in person. The judge is set to hear arguments on whether the case should be paused, after Kohberger's team requested a stay for the second […]