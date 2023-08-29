Scoreboard roundup — 8/28/23

The Weeknd’s controversial HBO series ‘The Idol’ canceled after one season
HBO's The Idol, co-created and executive-produced by and starring The Weeknd, has been canceled after one season. In a statement, a spokesman for HBO told ABC Audio, "The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful […]