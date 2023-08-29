AD
Scoreboard roundup — 8/28/23

todayAugust 29, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia 6, LA Angels 4

Texas 4, NY Mets 3

Toronto 6, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NY Yankees 4, Detroit 1

Baltimore 9, Chi White Sox 0

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 6

Houston 13, Boston 5

Seattle 7, Oakland 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee 6, Chi Cubs 2

San Diego 4, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 14, Colorado 4

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 1

LA Dodgers 7, Arizona 4

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York 94, Las Vegas 85

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

