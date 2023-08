Scoreboard roundup — 8/8/23

National News

(NEW YORK) -- Ferocious wildfires, whipped by the winds of Hurricane Dora, wreaked havoc in Hawaii, prompting evacuations, rescues and school closures and prompting an emergency proclamation from the acting governor. The proclamation was issued for Hawaii's Maui and Hawaii counties on Tuesday by acting Gov. Sylvia Luke. The eye of the hurricane was "churning far south of the islands," but the winds were still reaching much of the state, […]