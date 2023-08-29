AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Scorsese’s star-studded ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ getting wider release October 20

todayAugust 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Apple TV+

Killers of the Flower Moon, the book adaptation from Martin Scorsese starring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser, will make a bigger splash in theaters than previously known.

As reported, Paramount Pictures had previously planned a select theater release starting October 6, but ABC Audio has confirmed the film is skipping its limited run and going wide on October 20 — including in IMAX theaters — before it debuts on Apple TV+.

Based on David Grann‘s bestselling book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the real-life serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.

When oil was discovered on Osage land, its Native American residents became globally wealthy overnight. That didn’t sit well with the white folks living there, leading to betrayal, corruption and murder.

The murder spree was known locally as the Reign of Terror and lasted from 1921 to 1926.

The film premiered earlier this year at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it was met with a nine-minute standing ovation.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ed-sheeran’s-starbucks-shift-angers-the-union:-“straight-up-embarrassing”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran’s Starbucks shift angers the union: “Straight up embarrassing”

ABC/Paula Lobo At every stop on his Mathematics tour, Ed Sheeran has been popping into a local business and working behind the counter — from a hot dog joint in Chicago, to a Lego store in Bloomington, Minnesota, to a cheesesteak place in Philadelphia. But his most recent stunt — working at a Starbucks in Seattle — didn't sit well with the members of the Starbucks union. The union's social media account posted a photo of Ed […]

todayAugust 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%