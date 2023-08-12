AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Scotty McCreery announces new song, “Cab In A Solo”

todayAugust 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Scotty McCreery has unveiled the name and release date of his upcoming song.

The track is titled “Cab In A Solo” and will arrive on August 18.

“Took some buddies up to the mountains of North Carolina to do nothing but write some country music. I’m proud to say one of those songs turned out to be one of my favorites I’ve ever written,” Scotty shares on Facebook alongside a preview clip of the classic country-leaning tune.

Be sure to presave “Cab In A Solo” to hear it as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

david-lee-roth-shows-off-his-sword-skills-in-new-video
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

David Lee Roth shows off his sword skills in new video

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA David Lee Roth is back with another somewhat bizarre video, this time proving to fans he’s skillful with a samurai sword. The former Van Halen frontman’s latest clip has him showing off a series of sword moves, soundtracked to the tune "Woke Up This Morning” by Alabama 3, better known as the theme song to the HBO hit mobster series The Sopranos. Roth captioned the black-and-white video “Inazuma II,” a reference to […]

todayAugust 11, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

John Lydon on FX series ‘Pistol’: “It fulfilled all my negative expectations”

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon doesn’t mince words when it comes to his thoughts about Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols series Pistol, which was based on guitarist Steve Jones’ autobiography, Lonely Boy. In an interview with The Sun, Lydon says he watched the FX series “just to see how absurd it was” and notes, “I’m sad to say it fulfilled […]

todayAugust 11, 2023

AD
0%