Search continues for beloved teacher who went missing 1 week ago

todayAugust 5, 2023

WJLA

(GREENBELT, Md.) — The search continues for a beloved Maryland teacher who mysteriously vanished a week ago, as the community held a vigil praying for her safe return.

Mariame Toure Sylla, 60, was last seen near a park on July 29 around 8 p.m., the Greenbelt Police Department said.

She is considered a critical missing person, police said. Officials told ABC Washington, D.C., affiliate WJLA that Sylla takes medication.

Sylla is a teacher at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School in the Prince George’s County school district, where she is known by her students as Madame Sylla.

“We hope and pray for Mariame Toure Sylla’s safe return,” Prince George’s County Public Schools said on social media.

The search for the missing teacher has included Schrom Hills Park in Greenbelt, where she was known to take walks.

During a vigil and prayer event held at the park on Friday, attendees spoke about Sylla’s dedication to the community where she lives and teaches. One described her as a “really good woman” who “strived for a life of righteousness” and a veteran teacher who enjoyed her students.

Attendees canvassed the area and handed out flyers to spread the word about Sylla’s disappearance. According to the flyer, the teacher also goes by Mariam Toure and was last seen walking around the Greenbelt neighborhood in a long dress and head scarf.

“We continue to follow all leads that have come in to us,” Greenbelt Chief Richard Bowers said during the vigil. “We keep all of our possibilities open as to the cause of her disappearance.”

Sylla was described by police as a Black woman who is approximately 5’5″ and weighs 135 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

