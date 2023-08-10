AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Shania Twain is “praying” for fellow Canadian diva Celine Dion to be able to perform again

todayAugust 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Celine Dion and Shania Twain in 1998; Ke.Mazur/WireImage

Shania Twain and Celine Dion have a lot in common: They’re both Grammy-winning Canadian singers who have had successful Las Vegas residencies, and they’ve also had medical problems that have kept them from performing. That’s why Shania says she’s “praying” for Celine to be able to overcome the Stiff-Person Syndrome that’s forced her to cancel all her live performances.

“I’m such a fan of Celine’s voice,” Shania tells Billboard. “She’s a one-of-a-kind, extraordinary vocalist and entertainer.” 

Shania, who was left unable to sing after contracting Lyme disease in 2003, adds, “I hope to be able to connect with her at some point. I think it’s gotta be so difficult, and I know — only speaking from my experience — how horrifying it is to think that something is preventing you from singing, or interfering with that joy in your life.”

“So I just pray that she is able to overcome it and she will be up there [on stage] singing for us all again,” she concludes.  

Shania also tells Billboard that she originally envisioned her song “From This Moment On” being recorded by Celine.

“I wrote that with her in mind, and I really wanted her — my wish was that I would write it and she would record it. It would have been such an honor,” reveals Shania. “But my husband and producer at the time [Mutt Lange] was like, ‘No, this really needs to be on your record.’ And I’m so grateful that I did record it.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

priscilla-block-embraces-her-“fake-names”-in-style
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Priscilla Block embraces her “Fake Names” in style

Courtesy of Mercury Nashville The track was penned by Priscilla, Alysa Vanderheym, Summer Overstreet and Audra Mae, and it celebrates letting one's hair down with their girlfriends. "Fake names, I'm Hurricane Hayley/ She's from Alabama and she's batshit crazy/ Mary Jane, she's a pilot in the Navy/ And blacked-out Brittney might puke on your Luccheses/ The hell that we're raisin', hearts that we're breakin'/ Hеy, it ain't a real mistake 'cause wе can blame it on […]

todayAugust 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%