    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

‘Sharknado’ getting a 10th anniversary edition, with limited theatrical run

todayAugust 7, 2023

The Asylum

The year was 2013. Daft Punk‘s “Get Lucky” was on the radio, and in the air, there was a funnel cloud full of sharks.

That was the year that gave us Sharknado, the campy SyFy Channel special starring Tara Reid and Ian Ziering, a whole lot of maturely rendered sharks and, well, tornadoes.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, production company The Asylum is bringing the fish franchise’s original into theaters, with a special two-day event.

According to a new teaser, Sharknado: The Tenth Anniversary Edition boasts “new kills, new thrills, more sharks and more ‘nado.” By that, they likely mean the hundreds of enhanced and added special effects to the original camp classic.

The movie will be coming to theaters just for Tuesday, August 15, and Wednesday, August 16.

The Hollywood Reporter got a peek of a spoofy Barbiefied version of the upcoming movie’s poster, which features a pink sports car, a knockoff Barbie-style font and “Ken” wielding a chainsaw over his head from the passenger’s seat.

For theaters and showtimes, check out the movie’s official 10th Anniversary Edition website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

