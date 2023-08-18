AD
Entertainment News

Shia LaBeouf to make stage debut in David Mamet’s new play ‘Henry Johnson’

todayAugust 18, 2023

Shia LaBeouf will be taking to the stage for the first time this September, in a new production in Los Angeles from Pulitzer-winning writer David Mamet called Henry Johnson.

The actor, who weathered headlines and a lawsuit alleging he had been abusive to his former romantic partner FKA Twigs in 2020, has embraced sobriety after previous failed attempts and run-ins with the law.

Beginning September 2 and running through September 24, Shia’s co-stars will be Oscar-nominated character actor David Paymer, A Different World‘s Dominic Hoffman and The Night House co-star Evan Jonigkeit in a play reportedly about how a man’s compassionate act “upends” his life.

They will be directed by former The L Word: Generation Q showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan at Venice California’s Electric Lodge venue.

To a Deadline story posted on X, formerly Twitter, LaBeouf said, “I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to work with David Mamet. His talent and creativity are unparalleled, and it is truly an honor to collaborate with arguably our greatest living playwright.”

He added to the trade, “Henry Johnson is a unique and compelling story. It has not only inspired me but has also pushed me to grow as a performer. … Working with these artists has deepened my appreciation for the power of storytelling. I am immensely thankful for the chance to learn from and build with them.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

