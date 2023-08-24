AD
Buck Country Music News

Shop Lainey Wilson’s Wrangler fall essentials

todayAugust 24, 2023

Lainey Wilson has teamed up with Wrangler to highlight her favorite pieces from their fall collection.

“Turn heads and capture hearts [cowboy emoji] I partnered with @wrangler to show y’all some of their new Fall styles,” Lainey captions an Instagram reel showcasing her in various fashionable outfits.

“Dear Wild Horses, I see the fire in your eyes, I see how bad you want it. You know how hard it is for us. It’s hard to make em listen, hard to get where you wanna go, but you have my word,” Lainey narrates in the picturesque video. “I’m gonna stick with you and pull you all night if I have to, like a genuine angel did for me. Just promise – the next Wild Horse you believe in, you do the same for her.”

With a “Fit for Dreamers. Made for Doers.” tagline, Lainey’s collection of favorites includes a floral print wanderer flare jean, denim catsuit, slim denim vest and more.

Shop the collection now at wrangler.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan earned his career “the old-fashioned way,” and he’s proud of it

ABC/Eric McCandless Luke Bryan's journey to superstardom has been a long one, but he's grateful to have trekked it with hard work and supportive people in his life. "For most of my career I went up there going, I got to prove myself. So it’s really liberating and gratifying to just go, I am what I am," Luke recounts to People in a recent interview. "I earned it the old-fashioned way: working my butt […]

todayAugust 24, 2023

