Mike FM Music News

So “Cruel”: Taylor Swift passes Pink for new chart record

todayAugust 18, 2023

It’s four years old, but Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” has just helped her set a major chart record.

The song has climbed to #1 on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay chart. It’s Taylor’s 11th career number one on that chart, making her the solo artist with the most number ones ever in its history, which dates back to 1996. The record was previously held by Pink

Now, the only act that has had more #1s than Taylor is Maroon 5, with 15.

“Cruel Summer” is the first song from Taylor’s 2019 album, Lover, to top the Adult Pop Airplay chart. She previously had four top 10s: “You Need to Calm Down,” “Lover,” “Me!” and “The Man.”

On the Billboard Hot 100, “Cruel Summer” is Taylor’s only current top 10 hit: It stands at #3.  It outranks the two singles from her most recent album Midnights: “Karma” and “Anti-Hero” are at #13 and #18, respectively.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

