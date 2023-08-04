Softball Lands Seven on NFCA Scholar Athlete Honor Roll

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion ahead of Friday night drawing
IronHeart/Getty Images The next drawing for Mega Millions' mega-billion jackpot is Friday night. (NEW YORK) -- The lottery game's jackpot has grown over several months to an estimated $1.35 billion. That figure would be the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the fourth-largest in U.S. lotto history when also factoring in Powerball jackpots. The estimated cash payout for the top prize is $659.5 million. The jackpot has continued to climb […]