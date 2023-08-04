Softball Lands Seven on NFCA Scholar Athlete Honor Roll

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The National Fastpitch Coaches Association released the 2022-23 Easton/NFCA Division III All-America Scholar Athletes Tuesday afternoon, and seven Mountaineers were recognized.

A remarkable 8,297 collegiate student-athletes captured Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2022-23 academic year. The rankings and honors recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association’s seven membership categories (NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, Junior College and High School – both weighted and unweighted).

Receiving recognition for Schreiner University Softball was Rebecca Gownley, Hannah Kollmansberger, Rylee Ohlhausen, Danielle Pedraza, Malorie Solis, Taci Tatum and Annie Wallace.

To view the full list of individuals recognized (Click Here)