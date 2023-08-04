AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Softball Lands Seven on NFCA Scholar Athlete Honor Roll

todayAugust 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The National Fastpitch Coaches Association released the 2022-23 Easton/NFCA Division III All-America Scholar Athletes Tuesday afternoon, and seven Mountaineers were recognized.

A remarkable 8,297 collegiate student-athletes captured Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2022-23 academic year. The rankings and honors recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association’s seven membership categories (NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, Junior College and High School – both weighted and unweighted).

Receiving recognition for Schreiner University Softball was Rebecca Gownley, Hannah Kollmansberger, Rylee Ohlhausen, Danielle Pedraza, Malorie Solis, Taci Tatum and Annie Wallace.

To view the full list of individuals recognized (Click Here)

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

mega-millions-jackpot-climbs-to-$1.35-billion-ahead-of-friday-night-drawing
insert_link

National News

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion ahead of Friday night drawing

IronHeart/Getty Images The next drawing for Mega Millions' mega-billion jackpot is Friday night. (NEW YORK) -- The lottery game's jackpot has grown over several months to an estimated $1.35 billion. That figure would be the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the fourth-largest in U.S. lotto history when also factoring in Powerball jackpots. The estimated cash payout for the top prize is $659.5 million. The jackpot has continued to climb […]

todayAugust 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%