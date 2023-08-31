AD
Buck Country Music News

Spend Christmas with Darryl Worley, Deana Carter, Lorrie Morgan + more in Nashville

todayAugust 31, 2023

Jason Davis/Getty Images for IEBA

Going to be in Nashville for the festive season? Then be sure to stop by Gaylord Opryland for the Darryl Worley & Friends: Home For The Holidays dinner show.

The event, which is part of Gaylord Opryland’s 40th annual A Country Christmas, will run from November 23 to December 25 and be headlined by Darryl. Special guests Deana CarterLorrie MorganBilly DeanThe IsaacsAndy Griggs and Billy Gilman will perform on select dates.

“Christmas has always been a special time for my family,” shares Darryl. “Growing up, we never had a lot of excessive things, but my parents made sure Christmas was not just about the presents but about the experience and meaning of the season. I am so grateful to Gaylord Opryland for giving me a chance to share that Christmas spirit with all the people who visit Nashville during the holidays!”

“Headlining a brand-new dinner show as part of the resort’s 40th annual A Country Christmas is an honor beyond words,” adds the “Have You Forgotten?” hitmaker. “Please come visit Gaylord Opryland for the holidays to see me, along with some very talented friends, as we share the music, memories, love, and joy of the holiday season!”

For more information and to grab tickets, visit Gaylord Opryland’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

