Buck Country Music News

Step into the writing room with Ashley McBryde

todayAugust 17, 2023

Ever wondered what it’s like to write a song with Ashley McBryde? You’re in luck.

Ashley’s released a new episode of her Made For This Series on YouTube. In this episode, the singer offers budding songwriters songwriting tips and takes fans into the writing room as she and her songwriter buddies craft a song together.

“I write songs to stay alive. At some point, it was a survival mechanism in our young lives and in our adult lives,” Ashley reflects in an interview. “Because it’s writing songs for some reason is the creative way that we make sense of the world we live in.”

You can watch this episode in full on YouTube now. 

Ashley’s new album, The Devil I Know, arrives September 8 and is available for preorder now. Its lead single, “Light On In The Kitchen,” is #24 and ascending the country charts.



Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

