Steve Hackett shares new performance from ‘Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton’

Steve Hackett is set to release the new live audio/visual album Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton on September 15, and now he’s sharing another preview of the project.

The album was recorded in Brighton, England, on Hackett’s 2022 tour, in which he and his band performed Genesis’ classic album Foxtrot in its entirety to celebrate the record’s 50th anniversary. Hackett also played songs from his solo material, and ahead of the album’s release he’s sharing a performance of “A Tower Struck Down” from his 1975 album, Voyage of the Acolyte.

Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton is available for preorder now as a limited two-CD/Blu-ray set and a limited two-CD/two-DVD set, both featuring behind-the-scenes interviews. There’s also a limited deluxe four-LP vinyl edition.

Hackett is set to hit North America with his Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour this fall, with U.S. dates kicking off October 6 in Ithaca, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at hackettsongs.com.