Entertainment News

“Stick to the plan”: Michael Fassbender plays a hitman for hire in trailer for David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’

todayAugust 29, 2023

Background
Netflix

On Tuesday, August 29, Netflix revealed the trailer for The Killer, a thriller that reunites director David Fincher with his Se7en writer Andrew Kevin Walker.

Michael Fassbender plays an assassin for hire in the film, which is based on the French graphic novel series The Killer. The movie’s description states, “After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

The trailer begins with Fassbender limbering up before getting behind a rifle; when the alarm on his watch beeps, he fires. The action then gets more and more frenetic: Fassbender stomps on cellphones, uses a staple gun to kill a laptop and checks out forged passports, all while reciting a mantra whose recurring theme is “Stick to the plan.”

The mantra also includes the phrases “Forbid empathy. Anticipate, don’t improvise. Fight only the battle you’re paid to fight. This is what it takes if you want to succeed.”

The Killer, which also stars Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard and Sophie Charlotte, will have its world premiere this Sunday, September 3rd at The Venice Film Festival. The thriller opens in select theaters in October and streams on Netflix starting November 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

