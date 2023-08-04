AD
Rev Rock Report

Streams of Sinead O’Connor’s music soar as her signature song tops digital sales charts

todayAugust 4, 2023

Ensign/Chrysalis Records

Sinead O’Connor‘s death in July at age 56 has caused fans to revisit her catalog, or to check it out for the first time.

Billboard reports that in the days after her death on July 26, streams of O’Connor’s songs increased by nearly 2,900%, while downloads of her songs increased by more than 5,000%. Meanwhile, sales of her albums were up more than 1,300%.

As a result of all that activity, O’Connor’s biggest hit, the 1990 #1 single “Nothing Compares 2 U,” has topped Billboard‘s Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts. It’s also entered the top 10 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

Two of O’Connor’s well-known songs, “Mandinka” and “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” also reached #16 and #17, respectively, on the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart; the songs are #24 and #25 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

Two days after her death, O’Connor’s producer told Rolling Stone that her new album, No Veteran Dies Alone, was one track away from completion. As for when, or if, it’ll be released, he said, “This is up to her family and estate, and I will gladly do as I’m told.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

