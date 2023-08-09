Surprise: Luke Bryan has a new song coming Friday

New Van Halen box set, ‘The Collection II’, focuses on the Van Hagar era
Rhino/Warner Records Van Halen is revisiting the Sammy Hagar years with a new box set. The Collection II, dropping October 6, will feature newly remastered versions of the band’s four #1 albums with Hagar – 1986’s 5150, 1988’s OU812, 1991’s For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge and 1995’s Balance. It will also include a fifth album, Studio Rarities 1989-2004, featuring eight non-album Hagar-era tracks, including “Crossing Over," the B-side to the Balance tune “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You," and their two songs from the Twister soundtrack: […]