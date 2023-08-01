AD
National News

Suspect arrested for allegedly hitting 6 migrants with SUV, police say

todayAugust 1, 2023

(NORTH CAROLINA) — Police in Lincolnton, North Carolina, arrested a man on felony hit and run charges on Monday after six migrants were allegedly hit by a vehicle outside a store on Sunday.

Daniel Gonzalez, 68, was arrested Monday night after turning up with family members at the Lincolnton Police Department, officials said in a statement.

Family members told the authorities that Gonzalez explained to them he hit the migrants by accident Sunday, according to the LPD. The family members said Gonzalez told them he hit the gas by accident while he was parking, and then panicked and left the scene, the LPD said in a release.

Authorities said Gonzalez has been cooperating with detectives. He was arrested and charged with felony hit and run and received a $50,000 secure bond, police said.

Six people were allegedly hit by a car outside a store in Lincolnton in what authorities said they suspected at the time was an intentional vehicular assault on a group of migrant workers.

Authorities on Sunday asked for the public’s help in identifying the driver, providing photos of the vehicle, a black SUV.

The six people hit were taken to Atrium Health Lincoln and released the same day, a police official told ABC News Monday. The victims had various injuries including broken and sprained ankles and some abrasions.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds and Armando T. Garcia contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

