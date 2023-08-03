AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift adds 15 new North American dates to The Eras Tour

August 3, 2023

Taylor Swift is saying “Long Live” to the Eras Tour.

On Thursday, August 3, the superstar announced 15 new North American dates for her ultra-successful stadium tour. These additional dates span over the course of October and November 2024, and will feature Gracie Abrams as the special guest opener.

This announcement includes the tour’s first Canadian dates, with a six-show run in Toronto, Ontario, as well as appearances in U.S. cities that Swift has not yet visited with the Eras Tour, including Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift tweeted. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024.”

Verified fan registration through Ticketmaster is now open for all dates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

