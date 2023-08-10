AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Teen indicted on murder as hate crime in O’Shae Sibley’s death

todayAugust 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jason Marz/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The 17-year-old suspect charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old professional dancer O’Shae Sibley has been indicted by a grand jury Thursday on the second-degree murder as a hate crime charge, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

The suspect and several others accompanying him said homophobic slurs and anti-Black statements toward Sibley and his friends, who were dancing at a Brooklyn, New York gas station on July 29, according to NYPD Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny. The confrontation then allegedly turned violent.

The perpetrator allegedly struck Sibley with a sharp object on the left side of his ribcage, “piercing his chest and damaging his heart,” according to the criminal complaint.

He was identified by detectives early on, using video, by working with other city agencies and people from the neighborhood. After a week of attempting to bring him in, the teen turned himself in through an arrangement with his lawyer.

ABC News has reached out to the teen’s legal representation for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

special-counsel-seeks-jan.-2-start-date-for-trump’s-trial-on-charges-trying-to-overturn-election
insert_link

National News

Special counsel seeks Jan. 2 start date for Trump’s trial on charges trying to overturn election

(WASHINGTON) -- Special counsel Jack Smith said in a filing Thursday he is prepared to take former President Donald Trump to trial by Jan. 2 of next year over Trump's federal indictment for seeking to overturn the 2020 election. Smith estimates it will take no longer than four to six weeks to present his case to a jury in Washington, D.C., according to the filing. "This trial date ... would […]

todayAugust 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%