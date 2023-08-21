The B-52s add dates to their Las Vegas residency

courtesy of Live Nation Las Vegas

The B-52s are extending their time in Las Vegas. The band just announced five more dates for Loveshack: The Residency at The Venetian Resort.

The new shows are set for April 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20, with a presale happening August 22 at 10 a.m. local time and a public on-sale set for Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m. PT.

The B-52s still have five more Vegas shows in 2023. They’re back at the Venetian August 25, 26 and 30, followed by shows September 2 and 3.

Although The B-52s wrapped a farewell tour in January, they didn’t completely say goodbye to performing. In addition to the Vegas shows, they’re due to play festivals in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Huntington Beach, California, later this year. A complete list of dates can be found at theb52s.com.