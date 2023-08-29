AD
Entertainment News

'The Bachelorette' star Josh Seiter "alive and well," blames "cruel" hack for suicide post

August 29, 2023

A day after news of Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter‘s apparent suicide spread on his Instagram page, the reality show veteran told fans in a video on Tuesday, August 29, that he’s actually “alive and well.”

Seiter, who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season of The Bachelorette, blamed the death hoax on a “cruel” hack of his account.

“Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts,” he continued.

“I’m sorry for all the pain they caused. I am going to do all I can with my team to identify who was behind this. But again, I apologize for the confusion. And I will update you guys as more facts come in.”

The original post, which was deleted after Seiter tried “desperately” to regain control over his account, was reportedly from his family. It read in part, “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world.”

Calling him “fearless,” the statement concluded, “Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace.”

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

