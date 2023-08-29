AD
The Cranberries announce ‘To the Faithful Departed’ ﻿reissue

todayAugust 29, 2023

The Cranberries have announced a reissue of the band’s 1996 album, To the Faithful Departed.

The expanded set is due out October 13 and includes remastered audio of the original record, plus bonus demos, early and alternate mixes, outtakes and live recordings.

To the Faithful Departed followed the one-two punch of The Cranberries’ 1993 debut, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, and their 1994 sophomore effort, No Need to Argue. It became The Cranberries’ highest-charting album on the Billboard 200 on its way to being certified double-Platinum by the RIAA and spawned the single “Salvation.”

The To the Faithful Departed reissue follows similar treatments of Everybody Else Is Doing It and No Need to Argue, all of which have come out following the 2018 death of frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan.

“I hadn’t heard these tracks for a long time but have spent many days over the past year or so listening intently to these songs,” drummer Fergal Lawler says of To the Faithful Departed. “As difficult as it was to hear Dolores’ voice, they brought back many fond memories. I was shocked at how powerful they sounded and the strong emotions that I felt as I listened.”

The Cranberries’ last album, 2019’s ﻿In the End﻿, features O’Riordan’s final vocal recordings.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

