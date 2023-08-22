AD
Rev Rock Report

‘The Fifth Beatle’ graphic novel getting 10th anniversary reissue

todayAugust 22, 2023

Dark Horse Books

The award-winning graphic novel The Fifth Beatle was released 10 years ago. And to mark the milestone, a new anniversary edition is being released this fall. 

The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story (Anniversary Edition) will feature a new cover and a new intro from former Pearl Jam manager Kelly Curtis, as well as a musical playlist curated by the graphic novel’s author, Vivek Tiwary. There are also new introductions from British musician Billy J. Kramer and record producer Andrew Loog Oldham, along with an expanded sketchbook.

Released in November 2013, The Fifth Beatle was written by Tiwary, with illustrations by Andrew C. Robinson and Kyle Baker and lettering by Steve Dutro. It told the true story of Beatles manger Brian Epstein, delving into both his professional life and guiding the Beatles to superstardom, as well as his personal struggles. 

The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story (Anniversary Edition) will be released in bookstores on November 21 and comic stores on November 22. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rajeem Garnett Announced as Cross Country Head Coach

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics department has officially announced the hiring of Rajeem Garnett as the Head Coach of Schreiner University Men's & Women's Cross Country. Garnett will be coming to Schreiner University after spending the previous two seasons as the Assistant Men's & Women's Cross Country coach at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (2020-2022). Before his time at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Garnett also spent six years […]

