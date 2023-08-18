AD
Entertainment News

“The gods are waiting”: Disney+ debuts teaser, release date for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

todayAugust 18, 2023

(L-R) Jeffries, Simhadri, Scobell — Disney

On Friday, August 18, Disney+ dropped a teaser revealing the release date for its forthcoming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians: December 20.

Based on Rick Riordan‘s bestselling Percy Jackson books, it stars The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell as a young man who discovers he’s the titular son of the Greek god Poseidon.

Canonically, August 18 happens to be Percy’s birthday.

Along with snippets of the series, we hear in voiceover, “The stories that I have told you about Greek gods and half-bloods are real.”

Meanwhile, a series of title cards teases, “The gods are waiting.”

According to Disney+, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

EGOT-winning Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda stars as the trickster messenger god Hermes, while Adam Copeland — best known as WWE Hall of Famer Edge — plays Ares, the god of war.

Silicon Valley‘s Suzanne Cryer and The Flash‘s Jessica Parker Kennedy are also in the cast, which features Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Timm Sharp, Megan Mullally and Jason Mantzoukas.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

