Entertainment News

‘The Golden Bachelor’ will debut September 28

todayAugust 21, 2023

ABC’s latest entry in the Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelor, is coming sooner than previously thought.

The network announced Monday that Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner‘s search for love will begin on Thursday, September 28, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be followed by Bachelor in Paradise, premiering at 9 p.m. ET.

A new video announcement features Turner and his daughters, Angie Warner and Jenny Young, and granddaughter Charlee Young sitting around and talking about his foray into romantic reality TV, with him saying this is going to be “a whole new experience.”

He added, “What I hope is that I can look at one of these women, and know that I found the right person.”

Turner also asked the ladies in his life how dating has changed since he’s been on the market. For her part, Charlee suggested he needs to “upgrade” when it comes to his texting skills and not start each message “Dear, and then her name.”

Turner said to the women, “I want to find that person who is the right one. I know you guys have always wanted me to be happy … and that one person is out there somewhere that will do that.”

Angie says, “I hope you get that, I really do.”

Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974, and lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, and later two granddaughters, until Toni’s sudden death in 2017.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

