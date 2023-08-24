AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

The Rolling Stones pay tribute to the late Charlie Watts

todayAugust 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Matt Kent/FilmMagic

The Rolling Stones have paid tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away two years ago on August 24, 2021.

The band posted some dashing photos of Watts through the years on their official Instagram account, writing, “Today, with much love, we remember our dear Charlie. We miss you everyday.”

Charlie’s bandmates shared their own tributes as well.  

Mick Jagger posted some photos and video of Charlie on his Instagram Story, while Keith Richards shared a black-and-white picture of them together.

“Charlie Watts was my bed,” Keith wrote. “I could lay on there, and I know that not only would I have a good sleep, but I’d wake up and it’d still be rocking,” adding, “Miss you, Charlie.”

Ronnie Wood also posted a photo of him and Charlie along with two

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

retired-police-officer-allegedly-opened-fire-at-california-biker-bar-killing-three,-injuring-six
insert_link

National News

Retired police officer allegedly opened fire at California biker bar killing three, injuring six

(LOS ANGELES) -- A retired police sergeant allegedly killed three people and wounded six others in a mass shooting at a popular Southern California biker bar, according to authorities. The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. PT Wednesday at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon, and deputies responded within minutes, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Dispatchers could hear the gunfire in the background as deputies tried to find […]

todayAugust 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%