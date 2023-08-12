AD
Three injured, Three missing after apparent house explosion in Pennsylvania

todayAugust 12, 2023

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(PLUM, Pa.) — Three people were injured and three remain missing after an apparent house explosion in Western Pennsylvania Saturday morning that destroyed several homes, officials said.

Police received a 911 call reporting a “house explosion with multiple injuries and several houses on fire” at approximately 10:23 a.m., according to Allegheny County spokesperson Amie Downs.

First responders found people trapped under debris, Downs said. One house appears to have exploded, with two others becoming engulfed in flames, she said.

Multiple other homes were damaged, with windows blown out.

“Three have been transported to local hospitals and three others are currently unaccounted for,” Downs said.

The incident occurred in the borough of Plum, in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. Video captured at the scene showed several homes on fire in the community of Rustic Ridge.

The borough of Plum urged people to stay away from Rustic Ridge in the immediate aftermath of the explosion.

A woman filming a game at the municipal baseball fields shortly after 10:20 a.m. captured the boom of the explosion, a little under a mile away, according to footage she posted on Facebook.

Plum is located about 18 miles east of Pittsburgh.

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

