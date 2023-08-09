AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Three-month-old dies after being left in hot car in Houston, police say

todayAugust 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(HOUSTON) —  A baby boy died in Houston on Tuesday after being left in a car amid a dangerous and unrelenting heat wave, police said.

A mother and her two children arrived in the afternoon for a visit at the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD in Houston, the public mental health authority for Texas’ Harris County. She went into the building with her 4-year-old but left her 3-month-old alone in the car, according to the Houston Police Department.

When the mother and toddler returned to the car sometime later, getting ready to leave, she found her baby unresponsive inside. It was unclear how long the child was left unattended in the vehicle and whether it was intentional or by mistake, police said.

First responders arrived on scene within minutes of receiving the 911 call and attempted life-saving measures. The baby was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Houston Police Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir described the incident as tragic but “avoidable,” saying it “should never happen.”

“Houston gets very hot and under no circumstances you should leave a child in a car, not even for a moment,” Bashir said during a press conference on Tuesday evening. “Especially an infant or a child, the body temperature goes up very quickly”

The Harris County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death.

Authorities could bring charges depending on what the investigation reveals, according to Bashir, who noted that both parents are being cooperative with detectives.

“We are still in the earl stages of our investigation,” he told reporters. “When a child passes away, you want to slow down the investigation and make sure you don’t miss anything.”

Much of Texas was under heat alerts on Tuesday as scorching temperatures continued to plague the southern United States. The heat index value — a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature — was forecast to reach 108 degrees Fahrenheit in Houston by the afternoon.

Heat index values are expected to be around 110 degrees from Texas to Florida through the end of this week. And the latest weather forecast shows no end in sight, with hotter than normal temperatures expected to persist for the South through the middle of August.

ABC News’ Melissa Griffin, Michelle Mendez and Gina Sunseri contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

second-arrest-made-in-death-of-georgia-mom-of-four
insert_link

National News

Second arrest made in death of Georgia mom of four

(CONYERS, Ga.) -- A second arrest has been made in connection with the death of Imani Roberson, a Georgia mother of four who disappeared last month, police said on Tuesday. The announcement comes days after her husband was charged with her murder in what investigators said was a domestic incident. Roberson's husband, Donell Anderson, was charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the […]

todayAugust 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%