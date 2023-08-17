AD
Buck Country Music News

Tim McGraw recalls how “It’s Your Love” changed his world

todayAugust 17, 2023

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Tim McGraw‘s new album, Standing Room Only, is set to arrive on August 25. The 13-track record features an unreleased song titled “Some Songs Change Your World,” which prompted Yahoo Entertainment to ask Tim about a song that changed his world.

“Oh, ‘It’s Your Love,’ because it was the very first song that Faith [Hill] and I ever did together,” Tim recalls, before detailing the significance of his 1997 hit. 

“We were very early in our relationship, and it was just something that really just brought us together in a way that I don’t know what else could have. And then I remember shooting the video, and we shot it here in L.A. and Faith was pregnant with Gracie,” explains Tim.

“That was just such a special time and a special moment, the beginning of a long relationship. I always look back on that as something that not only changed my musical world, but changed my life,” he adds.

Standing Room Only is available for preorder and presave now. Its title track is #14 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

