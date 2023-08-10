AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Tommy Egan declares “Game over” in ‘Power Book IV: Force’ new trailer

todayAugust 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Starz

Tommy Egan’s quest to become Chicago’s kingpin drug dealer continues in the new season of the hit Starz show Power Book IV: Force.

The network released the official trailer Thursday, August 10, which sees Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, vying for his spot as the city’s head honcho.

“Nothing stands in Tommy Egan’s way this season as he makes his play at becoming the sole drug distributor in Chicago,” a statement released by Starz reads. “Alliances form and competitors become targets as a turf war heats up and Tommy must race to stay one step ahead of everyone. Meanwhile, a federal task force is zeroed in on him and he has an eye on a special someone, forcing him to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to claim Chicago as his.”

Season 2 of Power Book IV: Force returns on Friday, September 1, at midnight ET on the Starz app.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

shania-twain-is-“praying”-for-fellow-canadian-diva-celine-dion-to-be-able-to-perform-again
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Shania Twain is “praying” for fellow Canadian diva Celine Dion to be able to perform again

Celine Dion and Shania Twain in 1998; Ke.Mazur/WireImage Shania Twain and Celine Dion have a lot in common: They're both Grammy-winning Canadian singers who have had successful Las Vegas residencies, and they've also had medical problems that have kept them from performing. That's why Shania says she's "praying" for Celine to be able to overcome the Stiff-Person Syndrome that's forced her to cancel all her live performances. “I’m such a fan of Celine’s […]

todayAugust 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%