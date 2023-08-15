AD
Entertainment News

Tracy Morgan reveals he’s been taking Ozempic for weight loss

todayAugust 15, 2023

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City

Tracy Morgan recently opened up about his weight loss journey, which includes the controversial drug Ozempic.

While The 30 Rock alum’s routine also includes working out at the gym every morning, he admitted on the Monday, August 14 installment of The Today Show with Hoda and Jenna that the drug, originally prescribed to patients with Type-2 diabetes, is the biggest part of his regimen.

“That’s how this weight got lost,” he shared. “I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic … I ain’t letting it go!”

The 54-year-old comedian went on to say, “I take Ozempic every Thursday. It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos.”

Morgan joins a growing list of celebrities — including Raven-Symoné, Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler who have admitted to using the drug.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Entertainment News

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell address swinging rumors

ABC Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are addressing rumors that they're involved in the swinger lifestyle. During the August 14 episode of Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the couple delved into the unusual headlines they've encountered. "There was one that said we hosted orgies or swingers parties," Shepard, 48, recalled. Bell, 43, was quick to pinpoint the root of the speculation, attributing it to Shepard's penchant for key party jokes. "It’s […]

todayAugust 15, 2023

