AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Trailer for new Carlos Santana documentary released

todayAugust 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Sony Pictures Classic/Trafalgar Releasing

The official trailer for the upcoming Carlos Santana documentary, Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere, has just been released.

The clip kicks off with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer asking, “Do you believe in magic?” It features archival footage from throughout his career and ends with Carlos saying, “Magic is when you command the elements to capture people’s hearts.” 

The film is getting a special three-day premiere event in September. Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere will be in theaters on Saturday, September 23; Sunday, September 24; and Wednesday, September 27. In addition to the doc, the event will feature exclusive introductory content from both Santana and the film’s director, Rudy Valdez. It will then get a wider theatrical release on September 29.

Tickets for Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere are on sale now at carlosglobalpremiere.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

judge-rejects-argument-by-abortion-pill-maker-that-state-ban-violates-constitution
insert_link

National News

Judge rejects argument by abortion pill maker that state ban violates Constitution

(CHARLESTON, W.V.) -- West Virginia has the right to block the sale of the abortion drug mifepristone, even though federal regulators have decided the medication is safe, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. The decision by U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers is a blow to abortion rights groups that had hoped to strike down state bans using a novel and somewhat arcane legal argument invoking an idea known as "federal […]

todayAugust 24, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Bob Dylan Center announces new songwriter fellowship

Matthew Baker/Getty Images The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has teamed with Universal Music for a new songwriters award named after the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.   The Bob Dylan Center Songwriter Fellowship will “mentor and develop aspiring songwriters in association with the tremendous educational resources of the Bob Dylan […]

todayAugust 24, 2023

Uncategorized

The Rolling Stones pay tribute to the late Charlie Watts

Matt Kent/FilmMagic The Rolling Stones have paid tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away two years ago on August 24, 2021. The band posted some dashing photos of Watts through the years on their official Instagram account, writing, “Today, with much love, we remember our dear Charlie. We miss you […]

todayAugust 24, 2023

AD
0%