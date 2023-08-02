AD
Trailer for second season of ‘Loki’ breaks records for Disney+

todayAugust 2, 2023

Marvel Studios

The first trailer for the second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki, released Monday, July 31, has become the biggest online trailer debut ever for any series on Disney+ with 80 million views, according to Deadline.

The first season of the series, which focused on Tom Hiddleston‘s titular God of Mischief, remains Marvel Studios’ most watched program on the streamer.

The new season, debuting on October 6, sees Loki slipping between time periods, and trying to stop the end of the world. Also returning for season 2 are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Jonathan Majors, and Richard E. Grant.

Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan also joins the sophomore season’s cast.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

