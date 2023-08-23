Trial for Idaho college killings suspect Bryan Kohberger delayed indefinitely

Guy Cali/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The capital murder trial for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four Idaho college students last fall, will be delayed indefinitely.

Kohberger’s trial had been set to begin Oct. 2 — less than six weeks away — but will now be postponed after he waived his right to a speedy trial Wednesday afternoon in court. The judge accepted his waiver.

Kohberger defense attorney Anne Taylor said more time was needed to effectively present their case than would be possible by Oct. 2.

