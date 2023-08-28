AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Tropical Storm Idalia updates: Florida braces for hurricane’s landfall

todayAugust 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday as it bears down on Florida.

Idalia could become a major Category 3 hurricane by Tuesday night.

Landfall is currently forecast for Wednesday morning in Florida’s Big Bend area, north of Tampa.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Aug 28, 8:33 AM EDT

Idalia’s latest forecast

Idalia may rapidly intensify on Monday night and Tuesday, strengthening to a major Category 3 hurricane by Tuesday night.

Landfall is currently forecast for Wednesday morning in Florida’s Big Bend area.

Storm surge is expected to be severe. It could reach 4 to 7 feet in Tampa and up to 11 feet in the Big Bend area.

Up to 10 inches of rain is possible in north Florida. Tampa Bay could see more than 6 inches of rain.

By Wednesday evening, Idalia will be weaker — a tropical storm — as it moves near the Carolinas with heavy rain and gusty winds. Idalia is not expected to impact the Northeast.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘dancing-with-the-stars’-pro-witney-carson-will-not-return-for-season-32
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Witney Carson will not return for season 32

ABC/Kelsey McNeal Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson has announced she will not be returning for the upcoming 32nd season. "This was not a decision that we took lightly. We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while, but we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season," she revealed in a TikTok posted Sunday, August 27. "As much as that pains me to say, I […]

todayAugust 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%