AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Trump asks judge to approve special facility for him to review evidence in classified docs case

todayAugust 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Julie Bennett/Getty Images

(MIAMI) — Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys have asked the federal judge overseeing his classified documents case to approve a special facility at his Mar-a-Lago estate for him to be able to discuss classified evidence with his legal team “as necessary to prepare an adequate defense,” they said in legal filing Wednesday.

Trump attorneys specifically asked that a previous facility Trump used at Mar-a-Lago while serving as president — where he was previously permitted to discuss and review classified information — be re-established so he can now discuss classified materials shared with his legal team by special counsel Jack Smith in the classified documents case.

In the filing, Trump’s team says they’re making the request due to the the “immense practical and logistical hurdles and costs that make it virtually impossible for President Trump to make regular trips to a public facility to discuss classified discovery material with counsel as necessary to conduct a defense consistent with the rights afforded by the Constitution.”

“Both the required security protocol surrounding President Trump’s travel and the challenges surrounding the media’s and public’s intense focus on this prosecution pose an enormous obstacle to our ability to provide counsel to President Trump regarding classified matters, which are, no doubt, essential to this case,” the filing says.

Trump was charged in June with 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation’s defense capabilities, and took steps to thwart the government’s efforts to get the documents back. The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump’s longtime aide, Walt Nauta, also pleaded not guilty to related charges.

A superseding indictment subsequently charged Trump, Nauta, and Carlos De Oliveira, head of maintenance at Mar-a-Lago, with two obstruction counts based on allegations that the defendants attempted to delete surveillance video footage at Mar-a-Lago in the summer of 2022.

Trump has denied all charges and denounced the probe as a political witch hunt.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

duran-duran’s-andy-taylor-to-drop-first-solo-album-in-over-30-years
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor to drop first solo album in over 30 years

BMG Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor is getting ready to share some new music. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced he’ll drop his new solo album, Man’s A Wolf To Man, on September 8, featuring the first single, “This Will Be Ours.” The album is Taylor’s first solo record in more than 30 years. He says he started writing the album during "the beginning of the chaos – 2016, 2017," noting that its subject matter seems “pretty apt […]

todayAugust 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%