AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

UNC-Chapel Hill ends lockdown over reports of ‘armed and dangerous’ person

todayAugust 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(CHAPEL HILL, N.C.) — The University of North Carolina was under lockdown after police received reports of an “armed and dangerous” person on or near the Chapel Hill campus Monday afternoon.

Several police officers were on the scene and going through the campus throughout the afternoon. The alert went out around 1 p.m.

Around 4:14 p.m., police gave the all-clear and ended the lockdown.

The school’s police released a photo of the person they were looking for but didn’t immediately identify him.

Classes and events were canceled for the rest of the day due to the emergency, the school said.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement, saying that he has pledged state resources to help find the person of interest.

“This is a tragic way to start a new semester and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community,” Cooper said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

adam-sandler’s-family-filled-‘bat-mitzvah’-gifts-him-best-rotten-tomatoes-score-of-his-career
insert_link

Entertainment News

Adam Sandler’s family-filled ‘Bat Mitzvah’ gifts him best Rotten Tomatoes score of his career

Netflix While he has veered from dumb comedies like Big Daddy to celebrated dramatic performances in Uncut Gems and Hustle, Adam Sandler's latest film has given him his highest marks yet. At least when it comes to Rotten Tomatoes. The ratings aggregator has pegged Adam's most recent film, Netflix's You're So Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah, with a near-perfect 96% critics score. The audience number is hovering around the […]

todayAugust 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%