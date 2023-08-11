AD
Van Morrison’s ‘His Band and the Street Choir’ gets high fidelity vinyl reissue

August 11, 2023

Rhino

A classic Van Morrison album just got a new high fidelity reissue.

Morrison’s 1970 album, His Band and the Street Choir, is the latest release in Rhino High Fidelity’s new series of limited-edition, high-end vinyl reissues. The pressing is limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies and includes an exclusive interview with the album’s engineer, Elliot Scheiner, as well as a lyric sheet.

“Every take with this guy was just brilliant,” Scheiner says in the interview. “The best Black singer I ever met was Ray Charles. The best white singer was Van Morrison.”

His Band and the Street Choir was Van Morrison’s fourth studio album and featured the top 10 single “Domino.” The track reached #9 on the Billboard Hot 100, which was higher than Morrison’s signature hit, “Brown Eyed Girl,” which peaked at #10.

The Rhino High Fidelity reissue of His Band and the Street Choir is available now for $39.98.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

