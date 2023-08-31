‘Walking Dead’ spinoffs can continue production thanks to SAG-AFTRA interim agreements with AMC

AMC

ABC Audio has confirmed that AMC has secured interim agreements with SAG-AFTRA that will allow work to continue on three of its shows in spite of the ongoing strikes.

The agreements cover The Walking Dead spinoffs Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Lived, as well as its Interview with the Vampire series, the network confirmed, without providing any additional comments.

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon debuts September 10, but it has been renewed for a second season that is already shooting in Europe. Interview‘s first season was set in New Orleans, but its second season was already underway in Prague.

The Ones Who Lived, the reunion of Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes and his partner Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, is in the post-production stage, Deadline reports; the series will come out in 2024.