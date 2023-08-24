AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Walmart drops Top Toys List for 2023 holiday season

todayAugust 24, 2023

Steve Heap/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Believe it or not, the holiday season is quickly approaching.

Mega-retailer Walmart released its highly anticipated Top Toys List for the 2023 season this week to help you get a head start on your shopping list.

“The holiday season is just around the corner, and Walmart is ready to help our customers plan ahead and save even more for all the kids on their list,” Brittany Smith, Walmart’s vice president of merchandising toys, said in a press release. “Like every year, Walmart is the place to find amazing deals on an incredible assortment of the most popular toys.”

The fun thing about this year’s curation is that there are more than 25 toys on the list that are under $25. So, if you are shopping on a tight holiday budget, this is your chance to score some great deals.

From Squishmallows to iconic LEGO sets, Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys List has “festive fun for kids and adults alike.”

Check out the full list here.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

